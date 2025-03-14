Liverpool set to launch €60 million bid for winger ahead of summer window - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to launch a €60 million bid for the signature of highly rated Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. As reported by Juvefc.com via Daveockop, Arne Slot's side have registered their interest in the 19-year-old wonderkid.

Yildiz has been one of the standout players for Thiago Motta's Juventus side this season. The Turkey international has scored six goals and produced four assists in 41 appearances across competitions for the Old Lady this campaign.

Yildiz's exploits at such a young age has seen his attract interest from some of the top clubs across Europe including Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Merseyside giants are reportedly ready to splash €60 million for the winger's services.

However, the Reds' opening offer for the wonderkid reportedly falls way below Juventus' valuation of €100 million. Regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the world, Yildiz has seen his stock dramatically rise since joining Juve from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Blessed with a 6'2" frame, the teenager can play on either flank as well as a number ten and even as a number nine. He is gifted with bags of pace, technique, flair, vision and an eye for goal.

Yildiz, despite being only 19, has already played 73 times for Juventus and has been capped 17 times for Turkey. He has two goals and four assists at international level.

The versatile forward could be a solid addition to Arne Slot's Liverpool side who are reportedly looking to reshape their attack. The futures of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and even Mohamed Salah are up in the air, posing the Merseyside giants a big challenge ahead of the transfer window.

Liverpool enter race to sign in-demand PL midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target Morgan Gibbs-White. As reported by CaughtOffside, the Reds are huge admirers of the England international expected to cost around €60 million.

Gibbs-White is a key member of Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest side who are fighting to secure Champions League qualification this season. The attacking midfielder has contributed with five goals and six assists in 24 Premier League games for the Garibaldis this campaign.

The 25-year-old is contracted at the City Ground until 2027 and Forest reportedly have no intention of letting their star creator go. However, they could be tempted to sell this summer if they cannot convince the midfielder to sign a new deal.

