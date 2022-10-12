Liverpool set to launch January transfer move to sign Brazilian midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are interested in making a move for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.

As per the report, the Brazilian midfielder has been a long-term target for Juventus, AC Milan, and AS Roma. However, the Reds are eager to sign him after a serious injury to Arthur Melo, their only signing in central midfield this summer.

The Brazilian, who signed on the final day of the summer window on a season-long loan deal from Juventus, has been ruled out for three to four months with an injury. This could force the Reds back into the market for another midfielder.

Fabio Carvalho was signed from Fulham but the playmaker has neither the experience of first-division football nor the defensive nous to succeed as a number eight right now.

Luiz, in this regard, could be an ideal solution to the Merseysiders' problems. He has shown that he has what it takes to succeed in Premier League football and is capable of playing in central as well as defensive midfield.

Since moving to Villa Park from Manchester City in the summer of 2019, he has registered seven goals and eight assists in 120 matches across competitions.

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is another name linked with Liverpool and Juventus in the CMW report. However, they acknowledge that the Reds could outmuscle any Italian competitor due to the financial superiority of English clubs in the transfer market.

Liverpool's problems in midfield have been alleviated since the return of Thiago Alcantara from his injury earlier this season. However, the lack of competition for an out-of-form Fabinho Tavares continues to be a problem for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Luiz's contract at Aston Villa expires at the end of the season.

Journalist claims Liverpool's January transfer plans could rest on Arthur Melo's fitness

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds' decision to potentially sign a midfielder in January could be based on Arthur's fitness.

In his CaughtOffside column, Romano wrote:

"We will see in November/December what happens with Liverpool’s transfer strategy. It also depends on recovery time for Arthur Melo, if he will be ready in January or not… there are many factors."

It is widely believed that Liverpool are waiting until the summer of 2023 to strike a deal for Jude Bellingham, which could be a risky strategy. Romano continued:

“For sure, the strategy of waiting until the summer is a bit of a risk, but it’s also true that top players are not available in January in 90% of the cases.”

Arthur has made just one appearance so far this season, coming as a substitute in a 4-1 Champions League loss against Napoli last month.

