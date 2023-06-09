Liverpool set to lose out on midfielder as Benfica edge closer to signing Reds target - Reports

Portuguese giants SL Benfica are in the process of quickly closing a deal to sign Liverpool target Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The Reds announced their first signing of the summer on Thursday (June 8), roping in Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. Having identified the midfield as a major pain area, Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly intend to make two more additions in the position ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Kokcu is among the midfielders Liverpool have been credited with an interest in this summer. However, the Premier League giants could soon have to strike the Turk's name off their list as Benfica are edging closer to signing him.

The Primeira Liga giants have made significant progress in their efforts to sign Kokcu from Feyenoord, according to the aforementioned source. The clubs are increasingly close to reaching an agreement over the midfielder's transfer.

Feyenoord have held out for an initial sum of €30 million for Kokcu from the start. Benfica are reportedly prepared to meet the Eredivisie champions' demands with a total package including a sell-on clause and add-ons being finalized.

Benfica's representatives are currently in the Netherlands for the final round of talks, as per the report. The delegation includes Rui Pedro Braz, who is responsible for handling transfers for the Portuguese club.

Should the deal be done, Kokcu will become the most expensive signing in Benfica's history. Enzo Fernandez, who the Primeira Liga giants roped in from River Plate for a deal worth €18 million last year, is currently their costliest purchase.

The Turkey international will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Benfica if the report is to be believed. He will be handed a 'mega-contract' that will see him earn wages that are significantly high by Portuguese standards.

The Eagles appear to be aware of Liverpool and the like's interest in Kokcu and have thus slapped a price tag on him already. They will reportedly demand the same fee as they did from Chelsea for Fernandez in January.

It is worth noting that Benfica sold Fernandez to the Blues for a deal worth €120 million just six months after signing him from River Plate.

Liverpool have other midfielders on their shortlist

Liverpool are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of Orkun Kokcu. However, the Turk is not the only midfielder on the Reds' shortlist this summer. French duo Khephren Thuram and Kouadio Kone are among those linked with a move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly agreed personal terms with Thuram of OGC Nice. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, claimed on Thursday (June 8) that the club have also scheduled talks with Borussia Monchengladbach star Kone's agent.

Both players could be available for around €35-40 million this summer.

Spanish outlet Relevo recently reported that the Merseyside-based club are also the frontrunners to sign Celta Vigo sensation Gabri Veiga. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has been mooted as an option for the Anfield outfit as well.

As a result, they may not be too bothered about missing out on Kokcu's signing.

