Liverpool set to make formal bid for Premier League star, rival side want Reds to pay in excess of £40m: Reports

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly set to make a formal bid for AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. According to reports from GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs, the Cherries want the Reds to shell out a fee in excess of £40 million to secure the Hungarian's services.

Kerkez joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023, moving from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for a reported €17.87 million fee. He immediately became a regular starter for his new side, making 33 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

In the 2024-25 campaign, however, he elevated his game to the next level and blossomed into a star. Bagging two goals and six assists in 41 appearances, he impressed multiple top European sides with his blistering pace, pinpoint crossing and positional awareness.

With Andy Robertson experiencing a dip in form and Kostas Tsimikas considered to be more of a squad player, Liverpool are in the market for a top-quality left-back. Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Merseysiders are in pole position to land Kerkez's signature.

According to various reports, the 21-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Reds and given the green light to the move. The matter of the transfer fee, however, remains unresolved, with Bournemouth demanding a sum greater than £40 million for their prized possession.

While Liverpool are expected to place an official bid for Kerkez later this week, it will be interesting to see if they match the Cherries' valuation. With Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong signed from Bayer Leverkusen last week, a move for the Hungarian would secure the Reds' full-back positions for the foreseeable future.

"I think it's normal" - Liverpool target Milos Kerkez remains coy when asked about potential transfer

AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez kept his cards close to his chest when asked about rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool.

In a documentary for MLSZ TV (via Nemzeti Sport), the 21-year-old left-back said (via Liverpool.com):

"Of course, something always leaks into the news... I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't boost my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me."

If Kerkez moves to Anfield, he will be teaming up with national teammate and midfield star Dominik Szoboszlai. Speaking about the cordial relationship he shares with the Hungarian captain, the Cherries star added:

"We met when I first joined the national team. We spoke German because I didn't dare to speak Hungarian yet. He switched to German and accepted me. From then on, we spoke every day and got to know each other better. We are still very close, we write to each other or call each other every other day. We talk about many things. It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone."

Besides Kerkez, Liverpool are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign superstar midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. They are also reported to have four star forwards on their target shortlist, including Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

