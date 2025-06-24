Liverpool set to make offer for PL star as they seek to find replacement for Jarell Quansah: Reports

Liverpool are prepared to submit an offer to try to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as a replacement for Jarell Quansah, reports say. The Reds are long-time admirers of England international Guehi and are willing to add him to their squad for the 2025-26 season.

Journalist Sebastien Vidal has told GIVEMESPORT that Arne Slot's side are readying a first offer to Crystal Palace for their captain. They are close to finding an agreement on personal terms with the centre-back and will submit their bid to the FA Cup champions by the end of the week.

Liverpool are shorthanded at the back following the agreement of the sale of academy graduate Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for around £35 million. They are left with the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez as senior centre-back options contracted to the club.

Gomez has not played a lot under Slot, making just 17 appearances across all competitions for the Reds in the 2024-25 season. Konate, on the other hand, is said to be considering his future with the club, as he has yet to pen a new deal to extend his stay beyond 2026. They may be open to accepting offers for the Frenchman, necessitating the addition of another defender.

Marc Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons, earning his place as a regular with the English national team. Crystal Palace turned down multiple offers from Newcastle United for him last summer but will be more open to selling him as his deal will expire in 2026.

Liverpool have taken an aggressive stance in this summer's window, signing goalkeeper Armin Pesci, as well as defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. They also broke the Premier League transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz as they look to build on a successful 2024-25 season.

Liverpool star disappointed at contract offer from club: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly displeased with the contract offer put forth by the club. The Reds are keen to extend the contract of the 26-year-old France international, whose deal is set to expire in 12 months' time.

The Guardian reports that Konate is not impressed with the offer he has as he is looking for a much higher basic wage than the club has offered. They have offered him a heavily incentivized contract, with certain performance targets set to determine how well he earns.

Liverpool are unwilling to go much higher and plan to reopen negotiations with the Frenchman later in the window. The defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with both sides keeping tabs on his contract situation.

