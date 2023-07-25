Liverpool set to offer £35 million in attempt to sign ex-Manchester City star – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to lodge an initial £35 million bid to sign ex-Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of the next campaign.

The Reds are currently aiming to refresh their midfield following their questionable campaign last time around. They have already released James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and could also lose Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia soon.

So far this summer, Jurgen Klopp's outfit has snapped up two new midfielders for a combined fee of £95 million to introduce depth to their squad. They added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively last month.

Now, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool have kickstarted talks with Southampton over a potential deal to sign Lavia. They are expected to table a bid in the region of £35 million in the coming days.

The Reds, who finished fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League table, are believed to have reached an agreement on personal terms with the Manchester City academy graduate. They are hoping to bank on the player's desire to join them to facilitate a hassle-free transfer.

Lavia, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, is reportedly valued at around £50 million by EFL Championship side Southampton. He scored a goal and laid out an assist in 34 games for them last season after arriving from Manchester City for £10 million in 2022.

Should the Belgian secure a permanent switch to Liverpool in the future, he could prove to be a great signing for them. The 19-year-old would fill the void left by the experienced pair of Henderson and Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also allegedly monitoring a host of other top midfielders in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have been heavily linked with Ryan Gravenberch, Joao Palhinha, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Cheick Doucoure and Sofyan Amrabat so far.

Who are likely to be Romeo Lavia's main competitors in Liverpool's updated midfield?

Liverpool are reportedly set to cash in on both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho for a combined £52 million to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively this summer. Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side is likely to head into the upcoming 2023-24 campaign with a brand-new midfield.

Should both the experienced defensive midfielders depart and Romeo Lavia arrive on a permanent deal, the Reds would have seven first-team midfielders. They are thought to rely on Thiago Alcantara, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, apart from the Belgian, in their new 3-2-2-3 system.

The Anfield outfit also has Tyler Morton and Bobby Clark as a couple of promising academy options in the centre of the park. However, Klopp is believed to send both midfielders out on loan deals this summer.