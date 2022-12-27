Liverpool set to pursue another January transfer after reaching agreement with PSV over Cody Gakpo: Reports

Liverpool will reportedly continue their pursuit of a midfielder this January following the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds have pulled off a stunning swoop of Gakpo, 23, from PSV from under the noses of arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Dutch forward has reportedly agreed to a six-year contract, with Jurgen Klopp's side striking a guaranteed £37 million deal with PSV.

However, the Reds have long been eyeing a midfield signing, and their willingness to bring one to Anfield continues, as per journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is their priority transfer target, with the English midfielder admired by several top European sides.

The 19-year-old earned massive plaudits for his performances for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making five appearances, bagging one goal and an assist.

Despite this, a move for Bellingham has been touted for the summer transfer window. Liverpool will be looking at other options in the January transfer market.

The Reds continue to be linked with Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, who, like Bellingham, was a standout performer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine also made seven appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He was named the tournament's Best Young Player.

If Klopp's side want to lure Fernandez to Merseyside, they will have to part with a whooping €120 million (£106 million) due to Benfica standing firm over his release clause.

Another midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool is Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Less than 30% of earth is covered by land, the other 70% is covered by Sofyan Amrabat Less than 30% of earth is covered by land, the other 70% is covered by Sofyan Amrabat 🌍🇲🇦 https://t.co/XCyQPLkxsq

Corriere dello Sport reports that the Merseysiders have officially contacted Amrabat's representatives over a potential deal.

The 26-year-old was another midfielder who caught the eye at the World Cup, making seven appearances as Morocco finished fourth.

He has appeared 20 times across competitions for Fiorentina this season and is valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million (£22 million).

Liverpool's Andy Robertson breaks record as the all-time Premier League assisting defender

Robertson makes history in win over Villa.

Liverpool left-back Robertson has become the defender with the most assists in the history of the Premier League.

Robertson was part of Klopp's side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday, December 26.

He set up Mohamed Salah for the Reds' opener with an exquisite first-time cross into the Egyptian's path following Trent Alexander-Arnold's phenomenal ball over the top.

It was Robertson's 54th assist in Premier League football and moved him past Everton legend Leighton Baines.

He reacted to the feat in an interview on Liverpool's official website, saying:

"When you do stuff like that and you're in the Premier League against some unbelievable defenders, it's always nice to put yourself at the top there."

Robertson has been a huge hit since arriving at Anfield from Hull City for a mere £8 million in 2017.

The Scot has made 242 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing 60 assists. He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

