Liverpool set to rival Arsenal in race to sign Premier League star valued at staggering £150m: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Sweden international has emerged as a hot property thanks to his exploits for Eddie Howe's side this season.

Ad

As reported by Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Give Me Sport, the Reds have set their sights on a blockbuster move for Isak this summer. The report suggests that Newcastle United valued their star striker at a whopping £150 million.

Should Liverpool break the bank for Isak, the Swede would comfortably become their most expensive signing of all time. Darwin Nunez is currently the Merseyside giants' biggest ever signing having cost the club £85 million back in 2022.

Ad

Trending

Isak joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 in a club record deal worth £63 million from Real Sociedad. During his time at the Tyneside club, he has garnered a reputation of being a reliable goalscorer but has enjoyed his best season this time out.

The 25-year-old has 22 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season. With 19 league goals to his name, he is only behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the race for Golden Boot.

Ad

Arne Slot's side could be set to face competition from Arsenal for the signature of the Sweden international. Both clubs could do with the addition of a lethal finisher up front but would have to pay a premium.

Ian Wright chooses the likely destination for Premier League attacker amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal icon Ian Wright believes Alexander Isak would probably choose Liverpool over the Gunners if both clubs are interested in his services. Both the clubs have been heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old in recent months.

Ad

Wright claimed that Isak is worth £120 million in the current market and tipped him to opt for Arne Slot's side over his former club Arsenal. He said on Stick to Football podcast, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Let’s say Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the market for a striker, and I know this will upset Liverpool fans, but do you think it is realistic that another Premier League side could sign Isak? I mean, with what he’s done now and how he is, if I had the money I’d buy him for £120m."

Ad

Wright added:

“He’d probably go to Liverpool. I like to think that Arteta could convince him, but if we’re talking about Slot and the fact Slot doesn’t have his own team, that seems like it may be a more attractive proposition."

Isak has made 98 appearances for Newcastle United till date, scoring 57 times while providing nine assists. The former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad forward has earned 50 caps for Sweden, scoring 15 times and turning provider on six occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback