Liverpool set sights on midfielder Chelsea rejected - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly shifted their attention towards signing former Chelsea target Tyler Adams.

The Reds lost out to the Blues in the pursuit of Moises Caicedo, who has since signed for the latter in a British-record deal of £115 million (with add-ons). Chelsea are close to signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old Belgium international was, of course, a major transfer target for Liverpool this summer. This means Jurgen Klopp and co. could have to switch their attention to other targets to bolster their midfield.

According to 90min (h/t FootballTransfers.com), Liverpool are keeping an eye on Leeds United's Tyler Adams. The Blues triggered his £20 million relegation clause at Elland Road but backed out of the deal due to reported concerns over his hamstring injury.

Adams is still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered with Leeds earlier this year which put a premature end to his debut season in England. The 24-year-old USA international, who is a specialist defensive midfielder, has also garnered attention from Bournemouth, as per BBC.

Klopp's need to strengthen in the No. 6 role is evident. The German tactician had to start Alexis Mac Allister in the defensive midfield position in his team's 1-1 league draw against Chelsea on 13 August.

The Reds lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson earlier this summer and are yet to sign a new midfielder since then.

Pundit says Liverpool's back-five are yet to convince him following Chelsea draw

Gary Neville was critical of Liverpool's backline after the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp went with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker at the back. Barring Konate, all four of the aforementioned players have been at Anfield for at least five years.

After the draw in west London, Neville told Sky Sports:

"What surprises me for Liverpool, is that they're the most settled back five in the Premier League. I don't know how many games they've played together, and yet they still don't look like a world-class group.

"They are world class individually, so it's still a surprise when I watch Liverpool how many chances they concede. It was a good game of football and improvements to be made by both teams."

Chelsea kept 65% of the ball at home, creating five big chances to score as compared to the visitors' two (h/t FotMob). There is, however, cause for optimism for the Reds.

They currently have the longest active unbeaten run in the Premier League, having not lost in their last 12 games.