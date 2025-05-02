Liverpool set to sign long-term midfield target in potential £26m summer deal: Reports

Liverpool have been longing to sign a midfielder with decent blend of defensive proficiency and all-round solidity for some years now. TEAMtalk are now reporting that they could finally land their long-term target Morten Frendrup.

The Danish central midfielder, who has been outstanding for Genoa, is now set to leave the Italian side this summer. The report by TEAMtalk also mentioned that Il Grifone will sell Frendrup if a bid worth not less than €30 million (£26 million) is offered.

This is despite the fact that his current contract at Genoa is expected to run until June 2028, which is the expiration period. The report claimed that last summer Genoa's chiefs rejected a €25 million offer by West Ham United for Frendrup.

However, they are now open to selling him if a bid from any interested club matches their valuation for Frendrup. Liverpool had also reportedly sent its scouts to monitor the performance of the Danish midfielder in the current campaign.

The scouts likewise returned from Italy with positive reports on Frendrup. Thus, the awaiting English champions are expected to table an official bid for the 24-year-old.

While Frendrup might not be a consistent goalscorer or playmaker, having scored only two goals in 34 games, his defensive numbers are impressive. He has registered 91 tackles, 35 interceptions, and 146 out of 272 ground duels in 32 Serie A matches.

Thus, his signing could help enhance the defensive aspect of Liverpool's midfield and improve the depth as well. However, clubs like Inter Milan, Atalanta among others are also in the race to sign Frendrup, making the Red's pursuit more complex.

"They must add to the squad this summer" - Emile Heskey on the positions Liverpool should strengthen in the summer

Emile Heskey has advised his former club to sign a left-back and a striker in the summer. This is despite their triumph in this season's Premier League with four games left.

In a recent interview, Heskey said (via Liverpool Echo):

"This is just the start for Liverpool, they must add to the squad this summer, without question, they need to sign a striker and a left-back. Even with just a couple of signings, they could be elevated again, which is a scary thought, but Slot will leave no stone unturned and use the depth of the squad he has next season."

The Red's number nine, Darwin Nunez has failed to be consistent in front of goal, thus prompting the call for a fresh striker. At left-back, Andrew Robertson has struggled to be invariant as well, fueling calls for another signing in the said position.

