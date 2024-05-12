Liverpool set to trigger £85m release clause to sign PL star, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also enquired: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to steal a march on Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanian attacker has majorly impressed at the London Stadium since arriving from Ajax last summer.

According to Ghanaian journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the Reds are looking to trigger the £85 million release clause in Kudus' contract. The Merseysiders have made contact and want to get a deal closed before agreeing personal terms.

Kudus, 23, could be playing under Arne Slot at Liverpool with the Dutch coach looking to be the man who succeeds Jurgen Klopp. The current Feyenoord boss is said to be a massive fan of the former Ajax attacker.

Expand Tweet

The Reds may need to swoop quickly though as several European giants are also keeping tabs. City and Real Madrid are joined by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in tracking the versatile attacker.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer for £38 million (including add-ons) and has excelled. He's bagged 13 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions but might want to take the step up to UEFA Champions League football.

The Ghanaian forward wouldn't be playing under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield as the German coach is leaving. Liverpool's iconic coach did wax lyrical about Kudus after seeing him score for Ajax against his side in a 2-1 loss in the 2022-23 Champions League group stages. He said (via Rousing the Kop):

"It was an incredible strike from Kudus.”

Kudus has four years left on his contract with West Ham and has been a massive hit during his debut season. He could be one to watch in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus supported Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona during his childhood

Mohammed Kudus says he was a fan of Barcelona.

Kudus may have to put his prior affection for Barcelona to one side if he were to join their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. The Hammers attacker opened up on supporting the Blaugrana as his favorite European team during his youth.

The 26-cap Ghana international was asked who his favorite European club was in a Q&A with Sky Sports' Saturday Social:

"Barcelona...(because of) Messi."

Real Madrid has had many iconic players in their history who have faced Barca legend, Lionel Messi. That includes Cristiano Ronaldo and the pair dominated La Liga for two decades when rivaling one another.

Kudus could look to become a megastar in the Spanish top-flight if Los Blancos make their move and he opts for the Santiago Bernabeu. He also has the chance to continue wowing fans in the Premier League with either Liverpool, Arsenal, or City.