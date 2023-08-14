Liverpool show interest in Real Madrid star but player doesn't want to leave - Reports

Liverpool reportedly continue to hold an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Los Blancos brought Tchouameni from AS Monaco to Madrid last summer for a fee of over €100 million, beating Liverpool to his signature. According to the Athletic, the Reds are among a number of clubs monitoring his progress at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Tchouameni is reportedly not interested in leaving Real Madrid and the club see him as a key player. He still has five years left on his deal with the Spanish giants and as per Capology.com, is paid €6 million per season in net salary.

Liverpool have seemingly lost out on their pursuit of Moises Caicedo despite agreeing on a £110 (€127.69) million fee with Brighton & Hove Albion. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have since put in a better bid than the Reds and are on the verge of signing the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder.

The Reds' desperation for a new No. 6 is the result of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's exits last month. Jurgen Klopp started with Alexis Mac Allister as the defensive midfielder in his team's 1-1 league draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (13 August).

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti appreciates Liverpool target's role as a destroyer

In April, Carlo Ancelotti commented that Aurelien Tchouameni was an important player in midfield because of what he offered off the ball.

But the Italian tactician also pointed out where the France international needs to improve. He said after his team's 4-2 league win against UD Almeria on 29 April, via Marca (h/t Football-Espana):

"I think Tchouaméni is an important player because covers our central defenders well, he’s good in the penalty area when the rivals enter. However, with the ball he needs to improve, he’s very young and he’s learning. I told him not to move so much, because he has a lot of energy and sometimes he loses his position."

The signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the renewal of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos' contracts means Tchouameni will have to fight for a starting berth this season. Moreover, Eduardo Camavinga has returned to central midfield from left-back after Fran Garcia's signing.

The 23-year-old nevertheless played the full 90 minutes in Real Madrid's 2-0 league win over Athletic Bilbao on 12 August. Last season, he appeared in 50 games across competitions, managing four assists in the process.