Liverpool snub chance to sign Bundesliga star despite the player's interest in possible move - Reports

Liverpool will not be making a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie on the transfer deadline day despite the player being interested in a move, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed.

Hincapie has also attracted the interest of Premier League side West Ham United in the transfer market. The 21-year-old Ecuadorian plays as a central defender. He has so far made 76 appearances for the German club.

The Reds have made several notable signings in the summer transfer window as they have acquired the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch.

There were reports that Jurgen Klopp's side could look to make defensive additions to the team. However, if Jacobs' report is to go by, Hincapie won't become a Liverpool player this summer.

The youngster is contracted with Leverkusen until the end of the 2026-27 season and has a current estimated market value of €35 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the UEFA Europa League draw

Liverpool have been drawn in the Group E of the UEFA Europa League alongside the likes of LASK, Union SG, and Toulouse. The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the group.

While missing out on the UEFA Champions League is a big blow to Klopp's side, they can add the Europa League to their trophy collection as well. Speaking about the tournament, the German manager said (via the Reds' website):

"[I] can't wait to get started, happy that we don't have to fly too far, to be honest, because [that's] a bit of a concern when you play Thursday and then you come back from wherever in Europe, and there are some distances, I think, especially in the Europa League, which is really tricky. It could be really tricky so there we were a bit lucky."

He added:

"But with the teams we have to learn now, obviously. When I saw it I went through the squads directly and tried to figure out a little bit who I know, what I know already, but that's obviously not enough in the moment."

The Merseysiders have won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and other notable honors under Klopp's tutelage. They now have the chance to win the Europa League as well.