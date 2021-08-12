Liverpool star agrees personal terms with Ligue 1 side over potential summer move - Reports

Liverpool's Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri has agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon ahead of a move away from Anfield this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano and 90min.com.

Xherdan Shaqiri has never been a regular starter for Liverpool ever since his arrival from Stoke City in the summer of 2018. The 29-year-old winger only made 22 appearances for the Reds last season, with most of them coming off the bench.

Shaqiri is now entering the final year of his Liverpool contract, and Lyon and Lazio were the two clubs interested in signing the Swiss talisman. Lyon have ultimately won the race and have now agreed a three-year deal with Shaqiri, until the summer of 2024.

According to the aforementioned source, the 29-year-old is set to earn around €90,000 per week at Lyon. The Ligue 1 side see Shaqiri as an ideal replacement for Memphis Depay, who left to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Despite Shaqiri and Lyon agreeing personal terms, a fee has not been agreed with Liverpool. Lyon have offered Liverpool €6 million with add-ons. However, the Reds are demanding more than that which is delaying Shaqiri's move to France.

Jurgen Klopp does not expect any new arrivals at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect any new players to arrive at Anfield this summer but has also not ruled out any unexpected situations which may arise.

Speaking to TV2 (via Fabrizio Romano), Jurgen Klopp has said there is no room in Liverpool's squad for new arrivals. Klopp said:

“You have to make changes, but then there must be room to do it. We don’t want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else but it makes no sense to add more players”

The only signing Liverpool have completed this summer is the arrival of French U-21 defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £36 million.

It was surprising from Jurgen Klopp to accept that Liverpool will not make any new signings. The Reds will be an attacker short once Xherdan Shaqiri eventually leaves for Lyon. Liverpool will be without both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in early 2022 as they head to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp seems to be putting faith in the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino to guide them to Premier League glory in the absence of both Salah and Mane.

