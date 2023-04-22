Liverpool star agrees terms to join Barcelona in the summer - Reports

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has agreed to join Barcelona after his contract with the Reds ends in the summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Firmino's eight-year stint with the Premier League giants is expected to come to an end this summer. It emerged in March that the forward informed Jurgen Klopp of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazil international has since been linked with a transfer to clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan. Barcelona have also been mooted as an option for him, with the Catalans said to have claimed to have made a huge offer.

It appears the Blaugrana have made significant progress in their attempt to sign Firmino on a free transfer. According to the aforementioned source, the striker has agreed a deal to move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona hope to make major additions to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season despite their well-documented financial struggles. Firmino is an ideal target for the La Liga giants, as he would provide backup for Robert Lewandowski without lightening the club's wallet.

It is worth noting that Barcelona are also making moves to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer. They hope to bring the Argentinian back to Catalonia when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

How has Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski fared for Liverpool?

Liverpool signed Roberto Firmino from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for £29 million in 2015. The striker went on to establish himself as a key player for the Reds, making 360 appearances across competitions. He bagged 109 goals and 79 assists in those games.

Firmino has been pivotal to the Anfield outfit's success under Jurgen Klopp in recent years. He helped the club win seven trophies, including one Premier League and UEFA Champions League apiece.

However, the 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool recently. The arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo over the last two transfer windows have reduced Firmino's playing time. He has only started one Premier League game since December.

Hence, Firmino has decided that the time has come for him to put an end to his fruitful spell on Merseyside. He will look to help Barcelona achieve success next season onwards if the report is to be believed.

The Blaugrana were previously linked with a move for Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, they appear to have made up their mind to sign Firmino on a free transfer.

