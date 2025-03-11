Liverpool star Darwin Nunez open to summer move to La Liga giants due to one major reason: Reports

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could move to La Liga this summer, as Atletico Madrid are watching his situation closely. The Uruguayan forward is apparently eager for a move to Spain to be nearer to his Latin roots, as he is tired of the English weather (via Sky Sports).

The Spanish giants are preparing for the real possibility of losing Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, and Nunez has become a leading target to bolster their front line. However, despite their interest, the La Liga side have yet to make a move for the Liverpool star.

Talks are still in the early stages, and Nunez is not likely to finalize a decision until the summer. He is under contract until June 2028, and the Anfield giants do not want to sell off the 25-year-old, placing a price tag of around €80m on him. The Reds turned down a big offer from Saudi Arabia earlier this year, making it clear they want to keep their forward.

Diego Simeone has made Nunez a priority target and will have to persuade the Metropolitano hierarchy to spend big on the Uruguayan. With Atletico Madrid considering their options and Nunez remaining open-minded, a potential move could be in the works.

Mohamed Salah offers himself to Barcelona amid Liverpool contract uncertainty

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is said to have made himself available to Barcelona as his deal with the Reds edges towards its conclusion this summer. His future at Anfield is uncertain as the 32-year-old forward has failed to come to an agreement with the club about a renewal.

As per SPORT (via Football Espana), Salah’s representatives were in touch with Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, but there were no formal negotiations. From a financial standpoint, such a move to Camp Nou looks tricky, unless the Egyptian winger takes a massive pay cut, given his current salary is worth almost €18 million a season.

Barcelona’s dire financial situation makes it a significant stretch to match his wage demands. Salah has also been linked heavily with a move to Saudi Arabia that would net him potentially up to €50 million a year. However, he has not shown any inclination that he would like to continue his career in the Gulf country.

This summer, he and Darwin Nunez could potentially move to Spain, albeit to different rival clubs.

