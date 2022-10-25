Liverpool star expected to be fit to face Ajax in Champions League - Reports

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is expected to be fit for the Reds' upcoming UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax tomorrow (October 26).

The 23-year-old attacker missed the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 22 October due to injury. However, according to journalist Neil Jones (per Anfield Watch), Nunez is expected to be fit to face the Dutch champions.

A win for Liverpool would secure their spot in the Champions League knockout stage.

However, Jones also claimed that Thiago Alcantara, who has suffered numerous injury niggles in recent times, will miss the Ajax clash. The journalist did add that the Spanish midfielder would be fit to face Leeds United in their next Premier League fixture.

Nunez's return will be a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp's side as they look to bounce back from a damaging defeat at Nottingham Forest. The Uruguayan attacker scored in his most recent appearance, a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at home.

The South American arrived at the Merseyside club for a club-record fee of €100 million in the summer from Benfica and has endured a mixed start. Nunez has scored five times in 12 appearances across the campaign, but has missed several big opportunities for Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand dubs Darwin Nunez's short time at Liverpool as a 'flop'

During his recent Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand was asked to rate several Premier League signings as either 'top or flop.' The Manchester United legend was asked about Nunez's time at Liverpool so far and the pundit appeared unimpressed.

Ferdinand told his podcast (per TeamTalk):

“Flop, so far. But we are going to go on stats. If we are going to go on goals, you can say they are both much as much this season, in terms of goals. But the impact, it’s all about the impact on your team and your teammates. Jesus has undeniably been better than Nunez.”

Ferdinand went on to compare the impact Nunez has had at Anfield to Gabriel Jesus' arrival at Arsenal from Manchester City, as he continued to add:

“You gave me a top or flop. I am going to lean on the side of a flop (for Nunez). I don’t think he’s been an outright flop, I am going to lean on that side."

He added:

“What he (Jesus) has given their team, I think he brings more than goals. I think Arteta would like more than just goals from that number nine. A bit like Firmino, when he was flying at Liverpool. When Firmino wasn’t getting 25 goals a season, was Klopp going, ‘he’s not for me. I am going to look out for a new striker’?”

