Liverpool star Harvey Elliott set to join Premier League rivals on loan with obligation to buy deal: Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is reportedly set to join Aston Villa this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it will be a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Elliott has been linked with a move away from Anfield this entire summer. He has made just two appearances across competitions this season, garnering just seven minutes. Hence, as per Romano, he is now set to join Aston Villa, where he hopes to get more playing time.

Elliott will join Villa on a season-long loan deal, with an obligation to buy worth £35 million. Notably, his contract at Anfield expired in 2027. He joined the Reds' academy from Fulham's academy in 2019. He has made 149 senior appearances for them, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists.

Elliott can play as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing. With Aston Villa parting ways with the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey this summer, the Englishman can get plenty of playing time. Moreover, he will look to break into Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pundit urged Harvey Elliott to leave Liverpool earlier this summer

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor had urged Harvey Elliott to leave the Merseysiders earlier this summer. He heaped praise on the Englishman and claimed that he needs to get more regular playing time.

He said:

"He deserves to go and play and start week in, week out. He is 22 now, and everyone has said this about James McAtee at Manchester City but he needs to play. He needs to be getting 40 games a season and he isn't getting that at Liverpool."

"I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like Liverpool, but for him and the club, a move is perfect. I am sure Liverpool will look at it and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been (at the Euros). He might not think he is far off at Liverpool and go to a team fighting, or try a different league." he added.

Elliott scored five goals for England U21 in the summer as they won the UEFA U21 European Championship, beating Germany U21 in the final.

Meanwhile, he becomes another outgoing for the Reds this summer, following Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luis Diaz, among others.

