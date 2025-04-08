Liverpool star could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia despite concrete interest from Barcelona: Reports 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League clubs are pushing to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer. Diaz, who joined the Reds from Porto in 2022, is set to enter the final two years of his contract at the Premier League side.

Ad

Arne Slot's side are gearing up for a summer of transfer activity as a number of their first-team players are facing uncertain futures. In the past couple of months, Luis Diaz has been a subject of interest to a few European heavyweights. However, among all the suitors, it is Barcelona who have shown concrete interest in the Colombian winger.

There was also interest for Diaz from Saudi Arabia, but he decided to stay put at Anfield to help the club in the Premier League this season. Fabrizio Romano had previously said Diaz's departure from Anfield is possible but not guaranteed.

Ad

Trending

In his latest update, Romano has claimed that Saudi Pro League clubs, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, are still interested in Luis Diaz. The journalist feels it is up to the player to decide whether he wants to stay or leave for a new challenge.

The transfer expert said on his YouTube channel 'Fabrizio Romano':

“I told you that Darwin Nunez is expected to go in the summer from Liverpool. Luis Diaz is a possibility, is not guaranteed but it’s still a possibility. From Saudi they were interested in Luis Diaz in January. The player decided to stay in Liverpool, focus on Liverpool season but now the Saudi clubs are still there for Luis Diaz." (4:44)

Ad

“The interest is still there, Al Nassr and not only, so keep an eye on Luis Diaz because again we say it’s going to be a busy summer for Liverpool with many things to decide and also Luis Diaz now will have to make a decision of what he wants to do in the summer.”

Ad

Watch here:

Ad

Virgil van Dijk provides update about his future at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has weighed in on his future at Liverpool. The Dutch defender is among the three first-team players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season.

Van Dijk was initially tight-lipped about his future at the Merseyside club but has now confirmed that there is progress in the talks.

Ad

After the Reds' 3-2 Premier League defeat to Fulham on Sunday (April 6), the Reds skipper was quizzed if there was progress in talks. He said (via Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg's X handle):

“There is progress, yeah.”

However, he refused to open up when asked if he would stay at Anfield, saying:

‘‘Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see."

Expand Tweet

Van Dijk has continued to be a key player for the Reds, registering three goals and an assist this season. They are 11 points ahead of the second-placed Arsenal on the league table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More