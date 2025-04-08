Liverpool star could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia despite concrete interest from Barcelona: Reports 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League clubs are pushing to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer. Diaz, who joined the Reds from Porto in 2022, is set to enter the final two years of his contract at the Premier League side.
Arne Slot's side are gearing up for a summer of transfer activity as a number of their first-team players are facing uncertain futures. In the past couple of months, Luis Diaz has been a subject of interest to a few European heavyweights. However, among all the suitors, it is Barcelona who have shown concrete interest in the Colombian winger.
There was also interest for Diaz from Saudi Arabia, but he decided to stay put at Anfield to help the club in the Premier League this season. Fabrizio Romano had previously said Diaz's departure from Anfield is possible but not guaranteed.
In his latest update, Romano has claimed that Saudi Pro League clubs, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, are still interested in Luis Diaz. The journalist feels it is up to the player to decide whether he wants to stay or leave for a new challenge.
The transfer expert said on his YouTube channel 'Fabrizio Romano':
“I told you that Darwin Nunez is expected to go in the summer from Liverpool. Luis Diaz is a possibility, is not guaranteed but it’s still a possibility. From Saudi they were interested in Luis Diaz in January. The player decided to stay in Liverpool, focus on Liverpool season but now the Saudi clubs are still there for Luis Diaz." (4:44)
“The interest is still there, Al Nassr and not only, so keep an eye on Luis Diaz because again we say it’s going to be a busy summer for Liverpool with many things to decide and also Luis Diaz now will have to make a decision of what he wants to do in the summer.”
Virgil van Dijk provides update about his future at Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk has weighed in on his future at Liverpool. The Dutch defender is among the three first-team players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season.
Van Dijk was initially tight-lipped about his future at the Merseyside club but has now confirmed that there is progress in the talks.
After the Reds' 3-2 Premier League defeat to Fulham on Sunday (April 6), the Reds skipper was quizzed if there was progress in talks. He said (via Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg's X handle):
“There is progress, yeah.”
However, he refused to open up when asked if he would stay at Anfield, saying:
‘‘Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see."
Van Dijk has continued to be a key player for the Reds, registering three goals and an assist this season. They are 11 points ahead of the second-placed Arsenal on the league table.