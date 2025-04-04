Former scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is eager to join Newcastle United this summer. He has insisted that the 22-year-old wants regular firstt-team football which he is unlikely to get at Anfield next season.
Brown has revealed that Newcastle United admire the Liverpool youngster and the defender is open to a move to St. James' Park. Brown told Football Insider, as quoted by Caught Offside:
“His chances are going to be limited at Liverpool. I picked Quansah out when he was in the youth team and I always thought he had the makings of becoming a top player. He’s got to a certain level in his career, but now I think he needs to push on again."
The former scout added:
“To do that, he’s got to be playing football at the top level. With the options they’ve got at Liverpool at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’ll be a regular any time soon, especially while they’re looking to sign new players there. So if he’s got the opportunity to go and play for Newcastle, I hear he wants to do that."
Brown concluded:
“He knows what’s best for his career, and at this stage is being able to play every week. It would be a tremendous move for him and for Newcastle, they’d be picking up a very promising young player if they could get it over the line."
Quansah earned his breakthrough into the Liverpool first team last season under Jurgen Klopp and featured 33 times across competitions. However, he has been limited to just 22 outings this season under Arne Slot.
Journalist provides update on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool
Reputed journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool. The Egyptian's future has been up in the air for months now with his current deal expiring this summer.
Aouna has claimed that Salah is very close to signing a new two-year deal to extend his stay at Anfield. Should he commit his future at the club, he would be at the Merseyside club for 10 years.
Salah has been sensational for Liverpool over the years following his reported £34.3 million move from AS Roma in 2027. He has 32 goals and 22 assists 44 games across competitions this season.
In total, Salah has featured 393 times for the Reds scoring 243 goals while setting up another 110 for his teammates. He has helped the Reds win eight trophies and is on course to win the Premier League title this season.