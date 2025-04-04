Former scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is eager to join Newcastle United this summer. He has insisted that the 22-year-old wants regular firstt-team football which he is unlikely to get at Anfield next season.

Brown has revealed that Newcastle United admire the Liverpool youngster and the defender is open to a move to St. James' Park. Brown told Football Insider, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“His chances are going to be limited at Liverpool. I picked Quansah out when he was in the youth team and I always thought he had the makings of becoming a top player. He’s got to a certain level in his career, but now I think he needs to push on again."

The former scout added:

“To do that, he’s got to be playing football at the top level. With the options they’ve got at Liverpool at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’ll be a regular any time soon, especially while they’re looking to sign new players there. So if he’s got the opportunity to go and play for Newcastle, I hear he wants to do that."

Brown concluded:

“He knows what’s best for his career, and at this stage is being able to play every week. It would be a tremendous move for him and for Newcastle, they’d be picking up a very promising young player if they could get it over the line."

Quansah earned his breakthrough into the Liverpool first team last season under Jurgen Klopp and featured 33 times across competitions. However, he has been limited to just 22 outings this season under Arne Slot.

Journalist provides update on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Reputed journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool. The Egyptian's future has been up in the air for months now with his current deal expiring this summer.

Aouna has claimed that Salah is very close to signing a new two-year deal to extend his stay at Anfield. Should he commit his future at the club, he would be at the Merseyside club for 10 years.

Salah has been sensational for Liverpool over the years following his reported £34.3 million move from AS Roma in 2027. He has 32 goals and 22 assists 44 games across competitions this season.

In total, Salah has featured 393 times for the Reds scoring 243 goals while setting up another 110 for his teammates. He has helped the Reds win eight trophies and is on course to win the Premier League title this season.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More