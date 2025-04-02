Will Mohamed Salah sign new deal at Liverpool? Journalist provides update regarding contract situation

As per journalist Santi Aouna, Mohamed Salah is close to extending his contract with Liverpool. The Egyptian winger's current contract with the Reds is set to expire this summer.

Aouna has claimed that Salah and Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement for the contract extension, with just minor details left to work on. The former Chelsea forward is set to sign a two-year deal, which will take his time at Anfield to 10 years. The Reds are reportedly confident about an agreement being reached.

Salah spoke to Sky Sports earlier this season and claimed that Liverpool hadn't offered him a new deal. He claimed that it could be his final season at the club and said (via the BBC):

"I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time'. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season'. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as a free agent, but now looks likely to stay at Liverpool.

Gary Neville claimed that Mohamed Salah wants a three-year deal at Liverpool

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville spoke on his podcast earlier this season and claimed that Mohamed Salah was looking for a three-year deal at Liverpool. He added that the Egyptian wants £400,000 per season as well (via Empire of the KOP):

“We were talking before the game about the actual economics of Salah. He’s down to a three-year contract and obviously he’s getting on in years so why would they give him that? It’s £400,000 per week which is obviously mind-boggling. That’s £20m a year, times that by three years is £60m. That’s what Mo Salah is asking for.”

“It’s a lot of money, but if Mo Salah leaves, you’re probably going to spend £60m on a fee, and then you’re probably going to spend another £10m-£15m on wages, so you’re probably going to spend £100m-£120m over the next three years to replace Mo Salah with a player who more than likely may not do what Mo Salah’s gonna do.”

Apart from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final months of their contract. The right-back has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, while the Dutchman's future remains up in the air for now.

