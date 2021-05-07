Liverpool star keeps the door open for a move to Bayern Munich - Reports

Humphry Nijman, agent for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, opened the door for the Dutchman's move to German champions Bayern Munich.

Gini Wijnaldum's Liverpool contract is set to expire at the end of this season and there are no signs of Liverpool offering their box-to-box midfielder a new contract.

This means that Wijnaldum can move to any club on a free transfer. A host of teams are interested in signing the 30-year-old Dutch international, with Bayern Munich joining that list.

Humphry Nijman has added fuel to the rumors by suggesting a move to Bayern Munich is on the cards for Gini Wijnaldum. Speaking to German outlet Sport1, Nijman said:

"Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open. FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us."

Liverpool set to lose Wijnaldum to either Barcelona or Bayern Munich

With Wijnaldum set to move on a Bosman, Liverpool look doomed to lose their prized asset to direct Champions League rivals Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Despite being ever-present for Liverpool this season, Gini Wijnaldum looks set to face a new challenge next year. So far, Barcelona were leading the chase to land the Dutchman. Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman has previously worked with Wijnaldum while coaching the Dutch national side and is keen to bring him to the Nou Camp.

But if Bayern come calling, it could be a tough decision for Wijnaldum to make. The German champions need some new midfielders.

The Bavarian giants are set to lose long-term servant Javi Martinez this season, while French midfielder Corentin Tolisso faces an uncertain future. This would make Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Marc Roca their only midfield options.

Gini Wijnaldum has been one of Klopp's most trusted midfielders at Liverpool. Arriving from a relegated Newcastle United side in 2016, Wijnaldum slotted into Liverpool's gegenpressing system from the get-go.

The Dutch international has played for Liverpool over 230 times across all competitions and has scored 22 goals. Wijnaldum was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League-winning season, where he came off the bench to score twice in the semi-final second leg tie against Barcelona.

Gini Wijnaldum will leave a massive hole in Liverpool's midfield if he moves on to either Bayern Munich or Barcelona.