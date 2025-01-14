Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could become highest paid footballer in the world in fresh transfer twist: Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah could potentially become the highest-paid footballer in the world. This comes amidst uncertainty surrounding his future at Anfield with just six months left on his contract with the Reds.

While negotiations towards a contract extension have been underway, a fresh transfer twist has emerged. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Egyptian winger could be on the verge of a mega-move to Saudi Arabia. In the Middle East, interest in Salah has remained consistent since 2023. He has been regularly courted in recent transfer windows, but Liverpool have rejected all bids from the Gulf country.

The report has revealed that Saudi giants Al-Ittihad have been backed to sign Mohamed Salah in the summer. They are said to be working out a contract that could make the 32-year-old Anfield legend the highest-paid player in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, currently earns an estimated $200 million per annum. He is the current highest-paid player, but if Salah were to leave Liverpool for a stint in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian legend may overtake him.

Meanwhile, Salah remains one of the most important players at Anfield. This season, he has found the net 21 times and provided 17 assists in just 28 appearances across competitions.

What has Mohamed Salah said about his Liverpool contract situation?

Mohamed Salah has been openly vocal about his Liverpool contract situation in recent months. After the turn of the New Year, he opened up in an interview with Sky Sports, where he was asked if he thought this was his last season with the Reds. The Egyptian winger answered (via BBC):

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

Back in November 2024, he was more open about the situation, telling reporters after their win over Southampton (via BBC):

"We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in."

He also responded when asked if he was disappointed about this:

"Of course, yeah. I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

Mohamed Salah is not the only important Liverpool player with six months left on his contract. The Reds are yet to conclude extensions for captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

