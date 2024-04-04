Liverpool star moves to Spain to work with personal physio following injury issues - Reports

According to Relevo, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has moved to Spain to work with his personal physio amidst injury issues.

Thiago has made only one appearance for the Reds this season, making a five-minute cameo appearance against Arsenal. He suffered a hip injury at the start of the season and returned to play against the Gunners. But he picked up a muscular injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

In all likelihood, the Spaniard has played his last game for the Reds as his contract will run out at the end of the season and there have been no reports of a possible new deal. Since joining Liverpool back in 2020, he has made 98 appearances for the club, scoring thrice and providing six assists.

The central midfielder has also been out of the international scene, with his last appearance for La Roja coming in the 2020 UEFA Euro semi-final defeat against Italy.

He has now returned to Spain to work on his fitness and several reports have linked the 32-year-old with a move abroad in the summer.

Liverpool defender set to miss the remainder of the season

Like Thiago, another player who might already have played his final game for Liverpool is Joel Matip. The Cameroonian suffered a cruciate ligament injury in December.

Jurgen Klopp recently provided an update on Matip, saying the defender is back to running drills. Klopp, though, doubted whether the season is long enough for Matip to return to action. He said (via Mirror):

"Joel is running. He hates that, but he is able to run again. He's now pain free, it all takes time. I don't think the season is long enough for him."

Matip made 14 appearances this season before his injury. He has been a part of the Reds since 2016 and has so far made 201 appearances for the club.

