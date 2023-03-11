Liverpool star has offered himself to Barcelona as he eyes new challenge – Reports

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring for a move to Barcelona, as per OneFootball (via Caught Offside). The Catalans have a strong attacking line-up, but their youngsters Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres have failed to meet expectations. They could potentially leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Should Firmino make the move, a front three consisting of Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and the Liverpool man would be a great turn of events for Barca. However, this would see Raphinha providing impact as a substitute, rather than enjoying consistent game time.

Firmino has been a cult hero for Liverpool, having racked up a Champions League trophy, and he was a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp. Though he has not fallen out of favor, he is not getting as much game time as he used to. The striker has therefore decided to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

At 31 years old, Firmino still has a couple of good seasons left in him, and perhaps it is Barcelona that will enjoy what the Liverpool striker has to offer. It will undoubtedly be an emotional farewell for Firmino when he bids adieu to the Anfield faithful, who will be sad to see him go.

Liverpool set their eyes on Lille midfielder

Liverpool are on the hunt for fresh midfield talent ahead of the summer transfer window, and a new name has emerged as a potential target – Carlos Baleba.

The Reds have been tipped to make some major signings in the coming months, with Jude Bellingham their primary focus. However, other options have been floated, including Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Now, according to 90Min, the Merseysiders are keeping tabs on the promising Lille youngster Baleba, who has been impressing in Ligue 1 this season. The 19-year-old Cameroon native has been in stunning form since joining the first team, and it seems several Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress.

Sources suggest that the Reds are among the interested parties as they continue to weigh up their options in midfield. However, they face competition from several other clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Baleba has been described by his teammate Jonathan David as "very strong and powerful" (via TBR Football) and is expected to command a price similar to that of Everton's Amadou Onana. As the summer transfer window draws closer, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will make a move for the talented youngster.

