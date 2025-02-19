Liverpool star offers himself to La Liga giants Barcelona amid uncertain future at Anfield: Reports

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has reportedly offered himself to La Liga giants Barcelona, amid an uncertain future at Anfield. His contract with the Premier League leaders is set to expire in 2027, but he has yet to agree to an extension with the club.

The 28-year-old is said to be seeking an impressive increase to his wages in his next contract - something that the Reds seem unwilling to provide. With two years left on this current deal, the Anfield giants know they will get the best value for Luis Diaz if they sell him now, rather than later.

This is where Barcelona's interest emerges. It has been widely rumored that the Colombian international has a soft spot for the Blaugrana, opening the door to a possible move to Spain in the coming summer. According to a report from El Chiringuito TV (via Barca Universal), Diaz's representatives are already planning meetings with the Barca hierarchy.

It is believed that the Colombian winger has shared his desire to join Barca, which his representatives will discuss with the Catalan giants' sporting director Deco. The only trouble with any potential deal would be the cost for the Blaugrana. It is widely known that the Camp Nou club are struggling financially, raising questions about how they might afford to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Liverpool set their sights on Barcelona midfielder as contract situation unfolds

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as his contract situation at Camp Nou continues to unfold. The 27-year-old's future is in the balance, as the Blaugrana are frustrated with his massive wages and would prefer to sell him to another club.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, Barca are looking to let him go, with TeamTalk (via CaughtOffside) claiming that the Catalans are hoping to sell him for €35 million. There will be some difficulty, though, with De Jong's reported wage at €19 million, as interested clubs would be more likely to offer a lower wage instead.

However, Liverpool are hoping to convince Frenkie de Jong to reduce his wage expectations and join them. The Reds have no concerns with Barcelona's expected fee of €35 million, but they will be wary about interest from Juventus. The Italian giants have their sights on De Jong and could battle the English giants for his signature.

