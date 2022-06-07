Liverpool star 'offers' Sadio Mane his house in Munich to help with Bayern Munich transfer - Reports 

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has reportedly offered Sadio Mane his mansion in Munich as speculation over a move for the Senegalese forward to Bayern Munich continues to grow.
Mane, 30, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions having reportedly told teammates he wishes to leave the Reds (per Mirror).
He enjoyed a hugely successful season for Jurgen Klopp's side, making 51 appearances and scoring 23 goals.
According to Mirror, Bayern Munich are preparing a second bid for the former Southampton forward, having previously seen a £25 million move rejected.
Mane's current deal with the Reds runs until next year and he has done nothing to play down talk of departure whilst on international duty with Senegal this past week.
He told reporters:
"I respect the fans and team but 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I'll do what they want."
Daily Mail reports that Mane's teammate Thiago Alcantara, 31, has offered the Senegalese star his mansion in Munich.
Thiago played for Bayern Munich from the year 2013 to 2020 before arriving at Anfield in 2020 for £19.8 million.
Mane's last game for Klopp's side may have come in the Champions League final, with the Reds having suffered an agonizing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in Paris.
Sadio Mane has been a huge part of the success the Merseyside outfit have enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp.
Signed from Southampton in 2016 for £37.8 million, he has gone on to make 269 appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals whilst contributing 48 assists.
The forward has flourished this season in a new centre-forward role deployed by Klopp.
He is currently on international duty with Senegal and became the country's all-time top goalscorer when he scored a hat-trick against Benin last Saturday (June 4).
Liverpool fans will not be encouraged by the news that his teammate Thiago is offering the star his mansion in Munich.
A move to Bayern Munich appears to be in Mane's plans despite the forward laughing off speculation following the 3-1 win over Benin.
He told Cissokho Sahel where he alluded to his past comments about Senegal fans wanting him to leave the Anfield outfit:
"I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere. I think we'll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we'll see."