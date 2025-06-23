Liverpool star ready to leave after 'disappointing' contract offer - Report

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate is reportedly considering leaving the club after a disappointing renewal offer. His current contract runs until June 2026.

Earlier this year, Liverpool focused on renewing the contracts of two of their key players - Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Both superstars have now renewed their contracts, committing their future to Anfield for another two years. Meanwhile, they also made big signings this summer, including that of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong. The Merseysiders are reportedly now focused on tying Ibrahima Konate to the club for a longer time, but the Frenchman is not happy with their offer.

According to The Guardian, French defender Ibrahima Konate has rejected Liverpool's first renewal offer. The player's entourage is reportedly pushing for a higher basic wage package, especially after the initial renewal offer was based heavily on meeting certain performance targets.

The report further suggests that Liverpool will reopen negotiations regarding Konate's renewal later this summer. However, the Reds are not keen on increasing their package too much or overpaying.

Ibrahima Konate made 42 appearances for the Reds last season and was a significant part of Arne Slot's system. The France international maintained 11 clean sheets in 31 outings in the Premier League. His renewal is expected to be a priority for the club, especially after Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure. The English side's backline will remain in doubt if Konate also leaves next summer.

Liverpool are ready to offer Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa in swap deal to sign Victor Osimhen: Reports

Viktor Osimhen - Source: Getty

According to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio (h/t LFC Transfer Room), Liverpool are ready to offer Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to Napoli to secure Victor Osimhen's signing this summer. The 26-year-old has been on the Reds' list for a while as they seek to reinforce their attack.

However, Napoli are reportedly not ready to let Osimhen leave only in exchange for the two players. The Italian side reportedly wants to sign both players alongside an additional £17 million. Osimhen has a reported release clause of £64 million and the English giants wish to cover the same with both Nunez and Chiesa. However, Napoli's stance about their demands remains clear.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders have also been linked to other attackers, such as Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak. However, the Magpies will not let him leave for a small price and value him at £150 million. Given that the Reds have already made a club record signing with Florian Wirtz, Isak's arrival is difficult this summer.

Apart from Florian Wirtz, the Reds have also signed Jeremie Frimpong. They are reportedly closing in on the deal to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as well.

