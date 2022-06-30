Liverpool star rejects 3 offers in favor of Anfield stay: Reports

Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner rejected offers from three separate clubs to sign a 12-month contract extension at Anfield, according to reports.

The former England international has spent the past seven seasons at the Merseyside club and has proved to be an incredibly useful and versatile option for Jurgen Klopp.

Milner made 39 appearances for the Reds last term, including 24 matches in the Premier League. The 36-year-old, who is predominantly a central-midfielder but can be deployed at full-back, impressed the Liverpool hierarchy and was given a new contract at the end of the previous campaign.

According to GOAL, as per Sport Bible, Milner was offered the chance to play for Premier League sides Aston Villa and Newcastle United. He spent multiple seasons at the two clubs during the early part of his illustrious career.

The report also claims that the seasoned utility man turned down an offer from an unnamed MLS club before deciding to stay at Anfield for another year.

Milner made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old in 2002 for his boyhood club Leeds United, before switching to Newcastle two years later upon the Yorkshire club's relegation.

Following a successful loan spell at Aston Villa, he joined them permanently in 2008 and won the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award. Milner went on to win three Premier League titles with Manchester City and Liverpool, also listing the 2019 Champions League with the latter.

Still full of energy at 36.

James Milner "very pleased" to be signing new deal to stay at Liverpool

The former England man has won every domestic honor available to him numerous times and currently sits fourth in the list of all-time Premier League appearances with 588.

Upon agreeing to his latest contract extension, Milner told Liverpool's official website:

“I’m very pleased to be staying for another season. I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will. An overriding feeling for me – and a vitally important one in the process – was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract.

Milner further added:

“Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn’t have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success, to be honest. I felt that after the parade and that played a part in my decision-making also. It’s a unique club.

“Now this is signed, I’m already looking forward to getting back with everyone, refocusing and going again. It’s a brilliant dressing room to be part of.”

