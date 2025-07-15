Liverpool star rejects transfer approach from Saudi Arabia amid contract extension uncertainty: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia over a transfer this summer amid his ongoing contract standoff, as per reports. The France international appears intent on leaving Anfield in the next year, with Real Madrid strongly linked with a move for him.

Ad

A report from Mirror has revealed that an unnamed Saudi Pro League outfit came forth with a proposal to the representatives of the French defender in the past week. They received no encouragement from the 26-year-old, who is only willing to play in Europe and is not interested in a move to the Middle East.

Ibrahima Konate is in the final 12 months of his contract with Liverpool and has turned down multiple extension offers. The former RB Leipzig defender reportedly has his sights set on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he will be reunited with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool are open to letting Konate leave this summer despite having already sanctioned a deal for Jarrel Quansah to join Bayer Leverkusen. They have slapped a steep €50 million price tag on the defender as they are unwilling to lose him for free next summer.

Konate's refusal to open talks with the Saudi club indicates that he is prepared to wait for a deal to be reached between his side and Real Madrid. The Frenchman will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants in January if nothing changes around his circumstances this summer.

Ad

Arne Slot's side have their eyes on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as a potential replacement for Konate this summer. They also have the option of playing Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, or Andy Robertson alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Liverpool turn down Bayern Munich offer for Luis Diaz: Reports

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the services of star forward Luis Diaz this summer, as per reports. The Colombia international has been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield, with Barcelona also among his suitors.

Ad

The BBC reports that Bayern Munich submitted an initial offer of around £58 million to sign Diaz despite being told that the 28-year-old is not for sale. Their offer was rejected immediately, with the Reds valuing the former FC Porto man at around £87 million.

Luis Diaz is said to be keen on an exit from the Reds this summer and did not feature in his side's opening pre-season friendly against Preston North End. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, and he has admirers from Saudi Arabia, as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More