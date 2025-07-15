Liverpool star rejects transfer approach from Saudi Arabia amid contract extension uncertainty: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia over a transfer this summer amid his ongoing contract standoff, as per reports. The France international appears intent on leaving Anfield in the next year, with Real Madrid strongly linked with a move for him.
A report from Mirror has revealed that an unnamed Saudi Pro League outfit came forth with a proposal to the representatives of the French defender in the past week. They received no encouragement from the 26-year-old, who is only willing to play in Europe and is not interested in a move to the Middle East.
Ibrahima Konate is in the final 12 months of his contract with Liverpool and has turned down multiple extension offers. The former RB Leipzig defender reportedly has his sights set on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he will be reunited with Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool are open to letting Konate leave this summer despite having already sanctioned a deal for Jarrel Quansah to join Bayer Leverkusen. They have slapped a steep €50 million price tag on the defender as they are unwilling to lose him for free next summer.
Konate's refusal to open talks with the Saudi club indicates that he is prepared to wait for a deal to be reached between his side and Real Madrid. The Frenchman will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants in January if nothing changes around his circumstances this summer.
Arne Slot's side have their eyes on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as a potential replacement for Konate this summer. They also have the option of playing Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, or Andy Robertson alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.
Liverpool turn down Bayern Munich offer for Luis Diaz: Reports
Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the services of star forward Luis Diaz this summer, as per reports. The Colombia international has been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield, with Barcelona also among his suitors.
The BBC reports that Bayern Munich submitted an initial offer of around £58 million to sign Diaz despite being told that the 28-year-old is not for sale. Their offer was rejected immediately, with the Reds valuing the former FC Porto man at around £87 million.
Luis Diaz is said to be keen on an exit from the Reds this summer and did not feature in his side's opening pre-season friendly against Preston North End. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, and he has admirers from Saudi Arabia, as well.