Liverpool star could be ruled out for two months following latest injury - Reports

Liverpool's Diogo Jota could reportedly miss two months of action after picking up an injury his club's 4-1 Premier League win against Brentford on Saturday (February 17).

Jota started the match for his side and also found an assist for Darwin Nunez's opener in the 35th minute. He received treatment before being substituted by the returning Mohamed Salah one minute short of the interval.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Merseysiders are optimistic that Jota's issue isn't long term. Speaking after the match about injuries to Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, and Jota, manager Jurgen Klopp said (via the club's official website):

“Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there."

Jota has been impressive this season, playing multiple roles across the front three, scoring 14 goals and assisting four in 28 matches across competitions. However, the 27-year-old has also suffered setbacks on the fitness front, having missed eight matches across November and December due to a muscle issue.

This could be a huge blow to Liverpool, who are in the midst of a title race this season. They're currently atop the Premier League standings, two points clear of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Up next for Klopp and Co. is a league fixture against Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday (February 21).

Liverpool defender reacts to Kylian Mbappe's possibility of joining the Reds

Ibrahima Konate and Kylian Mbappe (right)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's France national team colleague Ibrahima Konate seemingly shut down rumors of the striker's possible move to Liverpool.

Mbappe's agreement at the Parc des Princes runs out in the summer, after which he's expected to join Real Madrid. Amid rumors of a move to Anfield and Arsenal as well, Konate said about the attacker with whom he's played 13 matches (via TeamTalk):

“I think everyone knows where he is going. We all know, so no, we don’t even think about him in this team and I’m not going to try to bring him here.”

During his time with the French giants, Mbappe has played 291 matches across competitions, bagging 244 goals and 105 assists. He's managed to win the Ligue 1 on five occasions, but is yet to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy with PSG.