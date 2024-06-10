Liverpool star set to start for England in Euro 2024 opener vs Serbia: Reports

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to start in midfield for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday (June 16). Gareth Southgate has been using the Reds right-back in a midfield role at international level, and he looks set to do so this weekend.

The Times' Paul Joyce reports that Southgate is seriously considering starting Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice. The versatile 25-year-old's composure on the ball and playmaking abilities have seemingly convinced his manager.

Alexander-Arnold made four appearances in midfield during England's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He impressed with a goal and assist in wins against Malta (4-0) and North Macedonia (7-0).

It means Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo will likely settle for a place on the bench. The Red Devils starlet has been viewed as Rice's most likely midfield partner in Germany this summer.

After being appointed Liverpool's vice-captain, Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign. He made 37 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and nine assists.

Alexander-Arnold's former club manager, Jurgen Klopp, rarely used him in a midfield role because of the talent at his disposal. He preferred the Merseysiders' academy graduate at right-back but is a massive fan of his playmaking abilities.

England will face Serbia at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen in Group C on Sunday. The Three Lions then clash with Denmark (June 20) and Slovenia (June 25). Southgate's men are one of the favorites to win Euro 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Euro 2024 shirt number indicated the Liverpool star's important role

Trent Alexander-Arnold will wear the No.18 for England.

England's shirt numbers for Euro 2024 were released two days ago, and Alexander-Arnold was handed the No.8. That is often one of the most prominent numbers and could indicate how highly Southgate values him and will use him.

Since debuting in June 2018, Alexander-Arnold hasn't been a constant in England's national team. Liverpool's vice-captain has earned 25 caps, posting three goals and five assists, and made just one appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The No.8 is often handed to central midfielders, which suggests that Southgate wants to use him in the role. His versatility could be vital for the Three Lions as he can also move to his preferred right-back position.

Kyle Walker is expected to be England's starting right-back in Euro 2024, as he's been a mainstay in Southgate's team over the years. They have strength in depth in that position, with Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, and Ezri Konsa also options.

