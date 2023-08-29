Liverpool star who has struggled for game time emerges as a target for West Ham: Reports

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is being considered as a possible summer signing by West Ham United ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday (September 1), according to The Times.

West Ham have had a busy summer transfer window after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a deal worth £105 million. They have used funds raised from sales to sign Mohammed Kudus (£38 million), Edson Alvarez (£35.4 million), James Ward-Prowse (£35 million) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (£17 million).

The Hammers are determined to further bolster their ranks before the transfer window closes on Friday (September 1). According to the aforementioned source, David Moyes' club are mulling over a late move for Liverpool central defender Gomez.

West Ham have been trying to acquire Harry Maguire from Manchester United all summer. The London-based side had even agreed a £30 million fee to sign him, but the transfer collapsed after the center-back demanded a hefty pay-off from the Red Devils.

While the Hammers have since signed Mavropanos, it appears that Moyes remains keen on bringing in a homegrown defender. Gomez is, therefore, under consideration at the London Stadium. It remains to be seen how much they are willing to pay for the Englishman.

Gomez, meanwhile, wants more playing time, as he looks to force his way back into the England national team after not playing for them since October 2020. He could, therefore, be open to a move to West Ham, as he is behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip in the pecking order at Anfield.

The centre-back has been on Liverpool's books since joining them from Charlton Athletic for £3.5 million in 2015. He has played 175 games across competitions for the Reds, helping them win seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, injuries and lack of consistency have restricted Gomez's playing time at the club recently. He made just 15 Premier League starts for the Merseyside-based outfit last term.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez also a target for Al-Ittihad

Joe Gomez is also attracting interest from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in the final stretch of the window. The Jeddah-based club are targeting a move for the center-back alongside Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. They have already signed Fabinho from the Reds for £40 million this summer.

As per The Times, Al-Ittihad could struggle to convince the Anfield outfit to sell Gomez this late in the window. The same could apply to West Ham, the defender's suitors in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side are under no pressure to sell the Englishman, as he is contracted to them till 2027.

Gomez, meanwhile, could be in line to make a Premier League start for Liverpool against Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3). Virgil van Dijk is suspended after receiving a straight red card in the team's 2-1 win against Newcastle United last weekend. Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is sidelined with a muscle injury.