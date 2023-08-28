Al-Ittihad identify 26-year-old Liverpool star as potential target alongside Mohamed Salah: Reports

Al-Ittihad are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez alongside Mohamed Salah.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gomez is very high on Al-Ittihad's shortlist of centre-back targets. They appreciate the player's versatility, considering he is able to play anywhere across the backline with minimal fuss.

Gomez (26) largely plays as a centre-back but has filled in as a full-back on either flank under Jurgen Klopp's reign. He is right-footed, so most of his appearances out wide have come down the right flank as Trent Alexander-Arnold's backup.

The 11-cap England international has drastically fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons, especially after the arrival of Ibrahima Konate in 2021. But he reminded fans of his quality when he came on in the first half against Newcastle United on Sunday (27 August).

Gomez filled in for Virgil van Dijk, who was sent off against the Magpies in the 28th minute, and helped his team to a 2-1 win at St. James' Park. He still has four years left on his contract at Anfield.

Romano has stated that the Reds are not open to selling their key players so close to the September 1 transfer deadline. This would also include Salah, who has heavily been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad.

According to TalkSPORT, the Saudi Pro League giants are readying a €150 million offer (with add-ons) for the 31-year-old superstar who penned a three-year deal at Liverpool last summer. The report adds that the English club are insistent on keeping him on Merseyside this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shuts down Mohamed Salah speculation with straightforward reply

Mohamed Salah has been linked with Al-Ittihad in recent weeks despite his agent shutting down the claims multiple times.

Salah is arguably one of Liverpool's greatest players in the 21st century and is already fifth on their list of all-time top goalscorers with 187 goals in 308 games. The Reds know his value.

Despite their unwritten policy of not awarding lucrative contracts to players in their 30s, they made Salah the club's best-paid player in history last summer. The contract, which still has two years left on it, sees the Egyptian forward pocket £350,000 a week.

After his team's 2-1 win against Newcastle United, where Salah assisted Darwin Nunez's winner, a reporter said to Klopp, via Sky Sports (@DaveOCKOP on X):

"The Salah story hasn't gone away"

Klopp replied:

"For me, it has."

Klopp's words make it seem like the Reds will keep hold of their star forward regardless of what offer Al-Ittihad put on the table.