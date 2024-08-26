Liverpool star subject of transfer tussle between 2 PL clubs amidst uncertain future under Arne Slot: Reports

Liverpool's versatile defender Joe Gomez is the subject of a transfer battle between two Premier League sides. The Englishman found himself on the bench against Brentford after being left out of the matchday squad against Ipswich Town.

Despite the inclusion in the squad for the club's first home game of the season, Gomez has not featured for Arne Slot's new-look Liverpool so far. According to a report in TEAMtalk, the 27-year-old is being targeted by Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Gomez was on the verge of moving to Eddie Howe's Newcastle earlier in the window in a cash plus swap deal, involving Anthony Gordon moving the other way. However, that move collapsed after the Tyneside club were able to raise funds from elsewhere to retain their star attacker.

Their interest in the defender, who can play across the backline, has not waned over the last few weeks. However, they face strong competition from Aston Villa, who will be playing in the Champions League this season.

Manager Unai Emery is keen on strengthening his squad, as he aims to compete on four fronts. As a result, utility defender Joe Gomez could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Villans.

Aston Villa are currently facing uncertainty in the defensive department with their Brazilian defender Diego Carlos out injured as well as being the subject of transfer speculation. Fulham had initially shown interest in Carlos, but since then have signed Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

Liverpool start the Arne Slot era strongly

The six-time European champions started the season with back-to-back wins, the first time any Liverpool manager has done so since Graeme Souness over three decades ago.

Slot, in the post match conference after defeating Brentford 2-0, spoke about the reception he got on his Anfield debut. He said he felt the warmth of the fans and their appreciation.

"The reception of the fans was similar to the reception I got from all the people in and around the AXA [Training Centre] and the people who are working for Liverpool," he said.

"Every manager that comes in here feels the warmth of this club, feels the appreciation of the fans, and the most important thing we have to do as managers is to make sure the team plays in a style that the fans like to see. That’s what we are trying and I think the boys showed that, and the fans showed their appreciation for that, I think," Slot added.

Arne Slot's Liverpool will now travel to Old Trafford to face their arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, September 1.

