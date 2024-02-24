Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold hires private security after getting terrorised by female fan - Reports

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been forced to hire a bodyguard and private detective after being constantly harassed by a female stalker, according to reports.

The England international is serving a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury that has recurred after missing four games facing similar issues in January. The injured right-back has received unwanted visits from the woman at his house, Liverpool's training ground, and at his favorite restaurants, claims The Sun.

Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been advised not to post any of his daily movements on social media to prevent the stalker from locating him. The 25-year-old is also believed to have changed his phone number.

As per the report, CCTV cameras and alarms have been installed at his residence to increase security while his mail is being screened after receiving lewd letters and materials. Alexander-Arnold's family members have also received obscene messages as well, according to the report.

Management at Liverpool have been informed and a source close to the situation told The Sun:

“This has been more than a year of hell for Trent. This woman has terrorized him and his family, bombarding him with explicit messages, getting hold of his number and calling him endlessly and sending unhinged letters and obscene materials to his Cheshire home."

"It’s been a really worrying time, and Trent has done his utmost not to let it affect his performances on the pitch.”

Liverpool will next be in action against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 25).

Chris Sutton makes prediction for Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to triumph against the Blues this weekend and lift the Carabao Cup trophy. The pundit predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of the Reds but also foresees the game going into extra time.

The Merseysiders do have a worrying injury list that makes their starting XI against Chelsea uncertain. Mohamed Salah remains a doubt having suffered some discomfort and missing their 4-1 win over Luton Town after his hamstring injury at AFCON last month.

Alisson Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Thiago Alcantara will also miss the clash due to different fitness issues.

Meanwhile, tenth-placed Chelsea have seen a recent upturn in form, securing 3-1 wins over Aston Villa (FA Cup) and Crystal Palace before holding their own in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend.

However, Sutton remains convinced that Liverpool can win their first trophy of this season. He told BBC Sport:

"So, the question is whether I am going to end up being hoodwinked by that display against City, or whether the tide really is about to turn for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino."

"I am not convinced that the latter is the case. As I said at the very start, I was tempted to go with Chelsea... but I have talked myself out of it."

Sutton's prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea