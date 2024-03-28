Liverpool step up efforts to sign Mo Salah's replacement, have made €80 million offer to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Liverpool could see changes take place to their roster after the end of the current season and one of them could be the departure of Mohamed Salah. The winger is reportedly expected to attract interest from teams in Saudi Arabia.

Salah will have one year left on his current deal with the Reds in the summer, who turned down a £150 million offer from Saudi teams last summer. Interested teams make another offer to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

If the Egyptian star striker eventually leaves Anfield, then Liverpool have Rodrygo Goes as their priority, according to TeamTalk. The star forward of Real Madrid is under contract with the Merengues through the summer of 2028.

Per the report, Real Madrid have already rejected a €60 million offer and the Reds have now offered €80 million. Still, the Merengues' president Florentino Perez appears unwilling to discuss any offer that would be less than €100 million.

Rodrygo has been one of Real Madrid's key players this season with 41 appearances across all competitions. He has scored 13 goals and dished eight assists as the Spanish giants sit atop La Liga and are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. His market value is €100 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Mohamed Salah says Jurgen Klopp's departure doesn't affect his future with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has decided to step down from his position as the manager of Liverpool after the end of the season. He will leave Anfield after nine years and his departure could affect the status of several key players in the team.

Mohamed Salah is not expected to be one of them, as Klopp's exit will not affect his future with the Reds.

"No. It's part of life now, that everything moves. Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving. One day I will leave the club, but [Klopp's departure doesn't affect my future]," Salah said in an interview with SKY Sports, via ESPN.

Unlike Salah, star defender Virgil van Dijk has said that he wants to see Liverpool's direction in the post-Klopp era before discussing a new contract.