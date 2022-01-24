Liverpool step up interest in signing Barcelona star - Reports

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Barcelona star Ronald Araujo in the winter transfer window. According to a recent report from Nacional, the Reds have submitted an irrefutable offer to the Catalans for the Uruguayan.

The Reds are reportedly monitoring Ronald Araujo and are set to take advantage of the situation. Liverpool are ready to offer Aruajo a high salary if he makes the switch from Camp Nou to Anfield.

Araujo has been a standout performer for Barcelona this season. The centre-back is a key figure in the Blaugrana's backline. Manager Xavi Hernandez has faith in the player and wants Aruajo to extend his current contract with the club which will end in June of 2023.

Anfield Talks @TalksAnfield #LFC Liverpool have contacted Ronald Araujo as his contract ends in 2023 and the Reds want to find out his views on a possible move to Anfield. Araujo has not extended with Barca yet and has serious offers from the Premier League. ( @sport Liverpool have contacted Ronald Araujo as his contract ends in 2023 and the Reds want to find out his views on a possible move to Anfield. Araujo has not extended with Barca yet and has serious offers from the Premier League. (@sport ) 🇪🇸 #LFC https://t.co/WtIa2pWEcW

In the past few weeks, Barcelona have prioritized the contract extensions of young players that Xavi can build the future around. The likes of Ansu Fati and Nico Gonzalez signed new contracts that were offered to them with little hesitation.

However, Barca are struggling to tie Ousmane Dembele down to a new deal. The player is yet to decide whether he wants to sign a new contract with just six months left on his current deal.

There is a growing panic in the Barca camp that the same may happen to Ronald Araujo. There have been reports suggesting that the Uruguayan is hoping for a massive weekly wage hike to extend his current stay with the Blaugrana. Barca may be unable to give the player the pay package he wants due to the financial crisis that they are in.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele also on Liverpool's radar

With the January transfer window just a week away from closing, Barcelona are trying to find resolve the contract standoff with French winger Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old hasn't given any indication of signing a new deal with the Catalans.

Barca are extremely frustrated by the situation as Dembele only has six months left on his contract. The Catalans don't want to let the French international leave on a free transfer and are looking for possible suitors in January.

Jarred @JarredLfc You may think I’m sick in the head but I really would like to see Ousmane Dembele play for Liverpool one day 🥲 You may think I’m sick in the head but I really would like to see Ousmane Dembele play for Liverpool one day 🥲 https://t.co/oSBflUGecv

For the past few days, Liverpool have been reported as a possible destination for the out-of-favor star. The Catalans could make a deal with the Reds if a considerable offer is laid on the table. However, a move in the January transfer window seems unlikely as Dembele himself has stated that he will be fighting for Barca until the end of his contract.

