Liverpool still in the hunt to sign star they wanted in the summer, face competition from Serie A giants - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly at the forefront of the chase for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. This interest comes despite stiff competition from Serie A's powerhouse, Juventus. The Reds were actively looking to sign him in the summer but ended up getting other players instead.

The report stems from TuttoJuve (via HITC), and it has claimed that Turin has a growing interest in Thuram. As uncertainty looms over Paul Pogba's future, Thuram is seen as the primary solution to Juventus' midfield conundrums for the season.

However, the report has expressed concerns over Juventus potentially lagging in this pursuit. Liverpool seem to have the upper hand at the moment, even though the transfer window's commencement is a considerable time away. The valuation of this budding star stands at an impressive £50 million, and this has not slowed down the Anfield hierarchy.

Speculations were rife during the past summer about Thuram's potential transfer to Anfield. His future in France was quite uncertain, especially after his commendable performances at the U21 European Championships. It seemed as though he would spend the season at Liverpool, rather than continue with Nice.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had earlier hinted at Anfield's intention to initiate discussions with the talented Thuram (via HITC). However, the Merseyside team later diverted their attention to other talents such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp and the club's hierarchy seem relentless in their pursuit of Thuram, possibly eyeing him as the ideal candidate to solidify their midfield. The 22-year-old has played six games this season, helping Nice sit in fourth place on the Ligue 1 table.

Jurgen Klopp offers updates on key players ahead of Liverpool's clash with Brighton

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League encounter at Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Jurgen Klopp has shed light on the condition of his squad. During his pre-match press briefing, he sounded optimistic regarding Cody Gakpo's recovery, hinting at the possibility of his return after the international break.

Klopp mentioned (via Liverpool.com):

"Gakpo has a good chance that he will come back [after the international break]. Already out of the brace, he walks normal around here. So from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, we nearly got the best, but he is still injured."

Gakpo's absence for the Brighton clash will indeed be felt by Jurgen Klopp's men. The scenario becomes slightly more challenging for the Reds as Diogo Jota, another pivotal player, will also be missing from the lineup. Jota faces a one-game suspension due to his red card during the clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Brighton displayed commendable strength in the UEFA Europa League midweek, overturning a two-goal deficit against Marseille. In contrast, their weekend hosts comfortably secured a 2-0 victory over Union Saint Gilloise, showing their dominance at Anfield.