Liverpool have strong chance of signing 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder this summer - Reports 

Premier League giants Liverpool could sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, a report from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (via Sports Illustrated) has claimed.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been one of the most active teams in the 2022-23 summer transfer window. They have cut ties with Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams while bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.

The 19-time English champions have also tied Mohamed Salah down to a new long-term contract until 2025.

Klopp has claimed that they are unlikely to sign more midfielders this summer. However, according to Correio da Manha’s report, there’s a strong chance of another midfielder arriving at Anfield ahead of the upcoming season.

With Francisco Trincao joining Sporting Lisbon on loan from Barcelona, Nunes has presumably become surplus to requirements at the Portuguese club. Additionally, the Primeira Liga outfit are reportedly set to sell players for the remainder of the transfer window, which could give Liverpool an opening to sign him.

Nunes, who joined Sporting from Estoril in May 2020, has thus far played 99 games for the club across competitions, recording seven goals and eight assists. The Portuguese’s current contract runs out in June 2026.

Matheus Nunes could add much-needed drive to Liverpool’s midfield

When the Merseyside giants signed Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in 2018, they expected him to add pace and drive to their often static midfield. The Guinean has had his moments at Liverpool, but has failed to cement his place in the team. Signing Nunes could give the Anfield outfit the spark in the middle of the park they are so eager for.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. https://t.co/sHIuno5b2C

Apart from being quick with the ball at his feet, Nunes is also a great dribbler. He loves to barge into the opposition's attacking third from deep, which is something that no midfielder regularly does in Klopp’s team. His impromptu advances could catch the opposition off guard, making the Reds all the more unpredictable.

It is not known whether Klopp is interested in the player. But if he is, gambling on the 23-year-old may very well be worth it.

Moreover, the Reds have raided Portuguese clubs in recent times. They signed Luis Diaz from Porto (£37.5 million) in January before roping in Nunez from Benfica (£64 million) earlier in the summer.

