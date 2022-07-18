"Obviously there is a connection there" - Journalist says Gabriel Jesus could persuade 24-year-old midfielder to join Arsenal 

Reputed journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Gabriel Jesus, alongside Arsenal’s entire Brazil contingent, could help convince Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Brazil international Paqueta has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. As per UOL Esporte, the Gunners have already held talks with Lyon over the 24-year-old's potential transfer. The report even quoted an estimated transfer fee of around €60 million.

With the deal still a long way from being concluded, O’Rourke believes that the transfer could be helped along by a push from Paqueta's compatriots Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Explaining how Paqueta could be convinced, O’Rourke told GiveMeSport:

“Obviously there is a connection there with other Brazilians at the club, the likes of Jesus, Martinelli and Gabriel at the back as well, so I’m sure they’d maybe help persuade Paqueta to make the move to Arsenal.

“And the chance to go to London, I think, is a big factor for a lot of these South American players.”

Paqueta has been an integral member of Lyon since joining them from AC Milan in the summer of 2020. The 24-year-old midfielder has thus far played 78 games for the French outfit, recording 21 goals and 13 assists.

Lucas Paqueta move could make life difficult for Martin Odegaard at Arsenal

Paqueta is one of the best in his position and could boost the north London giants' creativity. He is a brilliant passer, knows how to keep hold of the ball, and is rarely fazed by high pressing. In a league as dynamic as the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s side could do with Paqueta’s versatility.

The Lyon man is at his best in an attacking midfield position, which could make the Gunners’ current attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard a little uneasy. The Norwegian, who moved to the Emirates permanently last summer, is a gifted footballer but has not had the best of times in high-stakes matches. Paqueta could use Odegaard’s shortcoming as an opening to establish himself as a first-teamer.

If Paqueta’s move goes through, Arsenal will have two naturally gifted attacking midfielders in their hands. Arteta might have to do some heavy tweaking to get the best of the midfielders in his free-flowing system.

