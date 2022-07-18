"Neymar has an air of debauchery" - Walter Casagrande Jr. says he doesn't trust the behavior of PSG star and rates Brazil's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Brazil forward Walter Casagrande Jr. has implied Neymar lacks professionalism. He added that he does not trust the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to step up in the upcoming World Cup. Casagrande Jr. also feels Brazil would not be starting as favorites in Qatar.

Neymar has not had the best of times lately, with his future at Paris Saint-Germain seemingly up in the air. In an interview, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi refused to rule out an exit for the Brazilian superstar, indirectly advising him to be “humble” again (via Wion).

The 30-year-old has reportedly been left offended by his comments and could seek a summer exit. However, he might have to take a sharp wage cut to make himself a feasible option for top European clubs.

Neymar’s compatriot Casagrande Jr. has become the latest renowned personality to take a swipe at him.

On Latin American talk show Mesa Redonda, the former forward rated Brazil’s World Cup chances while also criticizing the country’s skipper’s lifestyle. He said:

“I don't think the team [Brazil] are playing to be favorites.

“Neymar has an air of debauchery. For now, his behavior doesn't show me that he's going to play the game. I don't trust it!”

Neymar needs a solid first half with PSG to prepare for World Cup

The PSG No. 10 has come under fire lately for his lack of professionalism and inability to be there for the team when they need him the most.

Of course, injuries can happen to even the most professional athletes, but if there is a chance to reduce the chances, the Brazilian must take it.

SPORF @Sporf Neymar is out to prove the haters wrong! 🤫 Neymar is out to prove the haters wrong! 🤫👀 https://t.co/ejMBeKGUPP

The former Santos man, who only scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 28 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain last season, will be under the microscope in the coming months.

He can win new manager Christophe Galtier’s confidence and become an invaluable member of the Parisian team through consistent performances.

If he fails, Brazil might head into the World Cup in a much weaker shape, as their skipper’s lack of sharpness could end up being catastrophic in crucial clashes.

