"He is definitely someone who would add a bit of steel" - Journalist urges Manchester United to sign PSG midfielder 

Renowned journalist Pete O’Rourke has advised Manchester United to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes. He feels the Argentine would add “steel” to United’s middle.

Manchester United endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign, losing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League and prematurely crashing out of all three cup competitions. The Red Devils, under new manager Erik ten Hag, will look to improve upon their performances this season, for which reinforcements are required.

United reportedly (according to L’Equipe via PSG Hub) enquired about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Paredes recently, but were discouraged by the Parisians’ €35 million asking price.

O’Rourke, however, has urged the Old Trafford outfit to reconsider signing the midfielder, insisting that fans would love to see him in action.

Speaking to Football Fancast (via PSG Talk), he said:

“I think United fans would love to see him. He’s not shy of a tackle or anything; he does like to get stuck in. He does pick up a lot of bookings as well, which he has done in his time at PSG. If he’s half as good as Roy Keane, he will be a brilliant signing for Manchester United.

“He’s a slightly different player to Roy Keane in that respect, but he’s definitely someone who would add a bit of steel into that Manchester United midfield which has been criticized in the past.”

PSG’s Leandro Paredes could be a good signing for Manchester United

With Nemanja Matic gone, United could use an enforcer in the middle of the pitch, someone who is not afraid to take the fight to the opposition. Paredes seems to be a natural at it.

Since moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Zenit Saint Petersburg for an initial €40 million in January 2019, he has served as the team’s backbone on multiple occasions.

The right-footed player is at home in a defensive midfield position, but he is also capable of playing higher up the pitch when needed.

Paredes has so far featured in 113 games across competitions for the French champions, recording three goals and nine assists.

His contributions have helped Les Parisiens to eight trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles. Paredes’ current contract with the club runs out in June 2024, and he is valued at €17 million by Transfermarkt.

