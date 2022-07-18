Shakira and Pique's parents want couple to reconcile to avoid custody battle over their 2 kids: Reports

According to Chisme No Like (via Marca), Gerard Pique and Shakira’s parents are trying to mend the duo’s differences, as they wish to avoid a custody battle over the former couple's children.

Barcelona star Pique and pop sensation Shakira recently ended their 12-year-old relationship. They don't have to go through a divorce, but there are other complications they must deal with.

The custody battle over their two kids, Sasha (seven) and Milan (nine), is by far the most strenuous task they are set to encounter over the course of their separation. The pop icon wants to take their kids to Miami, where her parents live. The Barcelona defender is strongly against the idea.

As per Marca’s report, the in-laws are not happy with the situation, as they are seemingly worried about the repercussions the custody battle might have on the young boys. Shakira’s parents reportedly want the matter to be settled, and the same sentiment is shared by Pique’s parents as well. The latter have reportedly decided against meeting the centre-back’s new partner, as they want the duo to get back together.

Negotiations are ongoing between the power couple and it is believed that the two sets of parents are also involved in the negotiations.

Long-drawn Separation with Shakira could impact Pique’s Barcelona career

The parents want their kids to stay together, but there has not been any indication that the couple will listen. So, unless reconciliation appears on the horizon, the couple must rip the bandaid off immediately.

Given how active Barcelona have been in the transfer market lately, the Spaniard, in particular, cannot afford to slack off. Even the slightest of slip-ups could turn out to be quite damaging for the 35-year-old.

Xavi is building a formidable team and we do not think there is any room for underperforming players. The former Spain international must find a way to give his all when on the pitch for the Blaugrana.

For that to happen, he must settle his off-field issues, which, unfortunately, is only getting complicated with each passing day.

