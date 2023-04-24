Liverpool 'stronger than anyone' to sign French international who could cost at least €40m - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners for the signature of France and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to InterLive.it (via Sport Witness), the Reds are keen to improve their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp's side have received plenty of criticism for their poor season so far, with a lot of fingers being pointed at their aging midfield core.

Their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is rumored to be off the cards. The aforementioned report has now indicated that Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Inter Milan man Nicolo Barella. However, the Nerazzurri are rumored to be demanding around €70 million for the Italian.

This has seen the Reds look at more affordable options, with Thuram emerging as a candidate. Liverpool reportedly seem to be "stronger than anyone" in the race for the Nice midfielder's signature.

Sport Witness added that there are differing valuations for the player. While some sources believe the French outfit could be open to offers of around €35 million, other sources feel Nice want close to €40 million.

Thuram, 22, has been one of the standout young players in Ligue 1 this term. The second son of French legend Lilian Thuram has recorded two goals and eight assists in 45 matches across competitions.

The youngster, who featured for AC Boulogne-Billancourt and AS Monaco at youth level, joined Nice from Monaco in 2019. He has since made 135 appearances for the team, recording eight goals and 11 assists, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

His impressive displays for the Ligue 1 side saw him become a France international during last month's international break. Thuram made his debut on March 24, coming off the bench in the closing moments of Les Bleus' 4-0 win over the Netherlands in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Looking at rumored Liverpool targets Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Barella's stats for this season

Both Nicolo Barella and Khephren Thuram have enjoyed solid seasons so far, which will be encouraging for Liverpool fans.

While Inter Milan have struggled to match the heights they reached when they won the Serie A title in 2021, Barella has continued to deliver the goods. The midfielder, 26, has registered five goals and seven assists in the league this term, while averaging 1.6 key passes, 1.3 tackles and 4.4 successful duels per game.

Overall, Barella, who is contracted to Inter until 2026, has registered eight goals and eight assists in 42 matches across competitions.

Thuram, meanwhile, has recorded two goals and four assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches for OGC Nice this term. He has averaged 1.1 key passes, 1.5 tackles and 3.8 successful duels per league game.

Barella's efforts have helped Inter sit sixth in Serie A, just two points behind fourth-placed AS Roma and make it into the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Thuram's Nice, meanwhile, are 10th in Ligue 1, 16 points adrift of fourth place, and crashed out of the UEFA Europa Conference League in the quarterfinals.

