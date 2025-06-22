Liverpool could struggle to persuade star to join them from Premier League rivals for one key reason: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly face a struggle to convince defensive target Marc Guehi to sign with them this summer unless they manage to allay his fears. The Reds have been linked with the Crystal Palace star, as they will look to sign a centre-back or two this summer.

Sky Sports has reported that the Reds will need to assure Guehi of regular game time to convince him to join them this summer. They have a broad agreement on personal terms with the 24-year-old but may struggle to persuade him to join due to their squad make-up.

Liverpool have in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate two undisputed starters and two of the first names on the team sheet. If he joins, Guehi will be required to understudy the pair, a role the England international is not keen to accept. He is the captain of Crystal Palace and an established starter for the Eagles, as well as a regular with the national team.

The Reds will also need to negotiate with Palace, who are believed to want around £70 million for the centre-back. They turned down multiple offers from Newcastle United for the former Chelsea man last summer as they felt their valuation was not met. This time around, the defender is nearing the final year of his contract and may be allowed to leave for around £45 million, with Barcelona also keen on him.

Arne Slot's side handed captain van Dijk a new contract in the latter stages of the season, indicating that they intend to depend on him for a while longer. Konate has yet to pen a new contract, leading to speculation about his future at Anfield. If he does leave, Guehi will be prepared to slot into his place in the squad.

Liverpool star set to complete switch to Bundesliga giants: Reports

Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah is set to join Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen this summer, as per reports. The England U-21 international is prepared to leave his boyhood club after failing to break into the starting XI under Arne Slot.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Quansah has agreed to join Bayer Leverkusen on a deal until June 2030. The German side will pay £30 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old, with Liverpool retaining a buy-back clause to retain control.

Jarrel Quansah started just four league games under Slot last season and is set to pursue greater opportunities with his move to Germany. He will become the most expensive export from the Reds' academy, surpassing the likes of Rhian Brewster.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More