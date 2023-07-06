Liverpool submit record breaking offer to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a record-breaking bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Reds have offered €200 million to the Ligue1 side to get the Frenchman this summer.

According to a report by Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV, Liverpool are determined to land Mbappe and have submitted a club-record offer. They want to get back to challenging for trophies and see the Frenchman as the ideal star to lead their attack.

The news comes just a few days after FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir claimed that Liverpool were readying a bid. He believed that the Reds were set to offer €300 million and told MARCA:

"There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around 300 million."

PSG are waiting for Mbappe to make a decision as they do not want to see him leave for free next summer.

PSG send message to Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe

PSG have told Kylian Mbappe that they will not let him leave for free next summer. They want him to pen a new contract or get ready to be sold this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the media on Wednesday, July 5, that they have a verbal agreement with the player that he cannot leave for free. He added that it was disappointing to see the forward confirm his decision to the media. He said:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

He added later in an interview with Le Parisien:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Kylian Mbappe and are ready to make the move should the striker become available this summer. Marca have reported that Los Blancos ideally want to wait until next summer and get the striker for free, but are open to signing him before the current window closes if he makes his intentions clear.

