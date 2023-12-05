Liverpool suffer blow as Premier League side take first steps to sign £50 million rated midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have received a blow to their transfer hopes as Newcastle United have reportedly approached Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Magpies are prepared to move quickly to sign the midfielder, who has numerous suitors in the Premier League this season.

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips moved to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022-23 season but has failed to impose himself on manager Pep Guardiola. The English midfielder was signed to provide cover for Rodri, but he has hardly gotten a chance to prove his mettle.

Several clubs approached Phillips over a transfer in the summer, but the 28-year-old chose to remain with Manchester City and fight for his place. He has made just one start this season, playing a total of 215 minutes, equivalent to just over two matches. He is now reportedly prepared to leave the club.

Liverpool were credited with interest in the former Leeds United man, but the Reds decided to take things slowly, having signed Wataru Endo. Jurgen Klopp still wants his side to get a Premier League-proven defensive midfielder, and Kalvin Phillips is among their targets.

Newcastle United have stolen a march on Liverpool by making initial inquiries with Manchester City on the conditions of a deal for him, as per journalist Rudy Galetti. The Magpies need a new midfielder in his position, and the England international will fit the bill.

Sandro Tonali's ban for his involvement in betting means that Newcastle must target a new midfielder in January. The club have been made aware that Manchester City are willing to sell Phillips, who they signed for £50 million, once a suitable bid is made.

Liverpool linked with multiple midfield targets

Liverpool prioritized midfield recruitment in the summer window, having failed to add any midfielders for many years. The club looked to replace its aging midfield and did so by signing several younger midfielders.

The Reds spent heavily on young midfielders to replace Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer. They signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis MacAllister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo in the summer, and they have featured regularly for the side.

Liverpool are still keen on signing other midfielders, and they have set their sights on multiple targets. They have been linked with OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram and Manchester City star Phillips, as per CaughtOffside, as they look to add quality to their squad