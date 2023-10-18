Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali faces 12-month ban after admitting to betting on AC Milan matches - Reports

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to face a 12-month ban from football after admitting to betting on AC Milan games during his time as a Rossoneri, according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

Tonali had a meeting with the prosecutor Giuseppe Chine yesterday regarding the matter that lasted more than three hours. The duo also reportedly met up in a secret location beforehand to discuss Tonali's actions.

While the player could have been subjected to a three-year ban, he is set to recieve a reduced 12-month ban for helping with the investigations. Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli has also taken a similar route and has been handed a seven-month ban.

Sandro Tonali's agent, Giuseppe Riso, spoke about the Newcastle United midfielder's gambling addiction. Riso said (quotes as per GOAL):

"He is playing his most important game - against betting addiction. He’s in shock, he’s very sad. He has to face this situation. He is training at the moment (at Newcastle)."

Tonali also left Italy's camp for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers as police investigations were ongoing. The talented midfielder is now set for an extended period on the sidelines.

How many appearances has Sandro Tonali made for Newcastle United since his move from AC Milan?

Newcastle United put the football world on notice when they signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a fee of £55 million. The 23-year-old penned a five-year deal with the Magpies.

Tonali has so far made 10 appearances for the Tynesiders, scoring one goal. He has played seven Premier League games, two UEFA Champions League matches, and an EFL Cup contest.

Tonali previously made 130 appearances for Milan, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists. He is widely regarded as a top-notch midfield talent in world football.

However, his ban is set to come as a setback for Tonali's budding career. Apart from missing the season with his club side, Tonali could also miss the upcoming UEFA Euros.