Liverpool suffer blow as they have stunning €120 million offer rejected by European giants - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been turned down by Real Madrid in their approach for Los Blancos winger Rodrygo. As reported by journalist Eduardo Inda on El Chiringuito de Jugones via the Anfield Index, the Reds made a failed €120 million offer for the Brazil international.

Liverpool are braced for a huge summer transfer window that could see a major overhaul at the club. Jurgen Klopp will depart after almost nine years in charge at Anfield, with Arne Slot set to take over the reins.

Three of the Reds' key attackers, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah, have also been linked with exits from the Merseyside club. The club's reported interest in Rodrygo therefore makes plenty of sense.

Rodrygo has been a long-term target for Liverpool before even joining Real Madrid. The 23-year-old has grown from strength to strength since his €45 million switch to the Santiago Bernabeu from Santos in 2019.

The Brazil international has established himself as a key player for the Spanish giants over the years, having made 213 appearances for the club so far. The versatile attacker boasts a pretty respectable output with 54 goals and 41 assists to his name.

Rodrygo's biggest asset is his incredible versatility as he looks comfortable on either flank as well as a number nine. Should Liverpool manage to land him, he would certainly become a key player under Arne Slot at Anfield. Real Madrid however, are unlikely to sell one of their star players unless they need to balance their books because of Kylian Mbappe's imminent arrival.

Real Madrid keen on landing Liverpool superstar in 2025: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move to land Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer of 2025. The Reds' vice-captain has his current deal at Anfield expiring in 2025, and Los Blancos are looking to lure him on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs of this generation, especially because of his unparalleled creativity. With Jurgen Klopp leaving this summer, the Spanish capital club believe the Englishman might decide against signing an extension.

The 25-year-old has come through the youth ranks of the Merseyside giants and has already made 309 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals and providing 81 assists. He has, however, made it clear on several occasions that he wants to represent his boyhood club throughout his career.